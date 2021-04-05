Mercy moves from registration to open scheduling for COVID-19 vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - As Missouri expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, Mercy opened appointments online for those who want to get their vaccination.

“Until now, we’ve been having people fill out a form to register so we could confirm their eligibility under state guidelines,” said David Wolfrath, executive director of pharmacy for Mercy Springfield Communities. “Now, as the vaccine becomes more plentiful and the state opens eligibility to all adults on April 9, we’re ready for people to choose their appointment times.” Until Friday, patients must still meet state eligibility requirements, which you can find online at covidvaccine.mo.gov/

Getting your appointment is as easy as going online to www.mercy.net/MOVaccine. When a location has vaccine, it will show on the page and be open for scheduling. As appointments fill, those locations will temporarily come off the website.

“If you don’t see a location near you, keep checking,” Wolfrath said. “We will have appointments available across the Ozarks, but we want to ensure we’ll have enough vaccine to meet the demand in specific areas. Appointments will be posted accordingly and are for first doses only. You’ll schedule your second dose during your first appointment.”

Mercy worked through its earlier vaccine registration lists. Anyone who thought they were registered but hasn’t been contacted can now schedule one of these online appointments. For those without internet access, call 833-364-6777.

If you have an opportunity to get a vaccine before one becomes available to you through Mercy, you should take advantage of the opportunity.

“The efficacy of all the vaccines is exceptional,” said Dr. Will Sistrunk, head of infectious disease for Mercy. “As we try to get ahead of the variants that are out there, we’re continuing to advise you to get the first one you can.”

Getting your vaccine means the virus can’t use you as a means to mutate.

“I think it’s important for people to understand that even if they don’t think they’re at high risk, this is something we can all do to protect our entire community,” Dr. Sistrunk said. “The side effects are generally minimal, and they mean the vaccine is working to boost your immune system.”

Mercy asks you to bring a valid identification to your appointment. Vaccines are approved for those age 16 and up, but patients younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present at their appointment.

