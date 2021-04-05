Advertisement

Naval mine washes ashore on Florida beach

Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed ashore Sunday.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
Part of a Broward County beach shut down after a sheriff's deputy discovered a mine that washed ashore Sunday.(Source: WPLG via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (CNN) – Florida beachgoers were kept away from a section of the coast at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea on Easter Sunday after the discovery of a naval mine that had washed ashore.

A Broward County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the mine around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s bomb squad was called out to investigate, along with military authorities.

The mine was marked “inert,” which means it might have been used as a dummy mine for training purposes.

The mine was safely removed and the U.S. Air Force is examining it to find out more about its origin.

