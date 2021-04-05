Advertisement

New middle school in the works for Monett School District

A new middle school is in the final design stages and is set to break ground in June.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - A new middle school for the Monett School District is in the final design stages and is set to break ground in June.

“It will be a 14-month project to construct the new middle school,” said Assistant Superintendent Mark Drake.

Last year, voters approved a $21-million bond issue. That money will pay for the new campus for the growing student population.

“So the long-term plan for our facilities is we are building this new middle school that will house 6th, 7th, and 8th graders. And then in the future, 10-year plan or 15-year plan, that middle school will then become a high school,” said Drake.

The current school was built in the mid 1970′s. The building will have a FEMA shelter, a modern library, and collaboration spaces.

“Some of the design features we have for this middle school is flexible spacing for learning. We have some learning stairs, we have some collaboration areas that are being built in. Collaboration is a big thing and that is the main thing going into this building,” said Drake.

A recent change to the design is the school will not have lockers. This saved the district about $300,000 in building costs. Administrators said since the curriculum is mainly computer-based, there is no need for locker space.

