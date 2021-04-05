Advertisement

On Your Side Investigation Update: Neighbors sue dock repair business

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A dock repair business now faces a lawsuit following an On Your Side Investigation.

You might remember when we told you about these neighbors on Table Rock Lake who hired Danny Brown with MADCO Docks.

Late last summer, Brown was supposed to replace a few anchors and cables. Neighbors paid him $4,000. Brown still has not started the work. Now they’re suing him in small claims court.

Brown has not responded to our request for comment about the lawsuit.

