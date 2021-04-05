On Your Side: Where’s my third stimulus check?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you have not received your third stimulus payment or it was the wrong amount, On Your Side might be able to explain why.

If you’re on Social Security, SSI, SSDI, or railroad retirement you should get your stimulus money this week. The majority of payments are electronic. It might even appear on your account now as pending. The funds should be available on Wednesday.

Head to the IRS website and use the Get My Payment tool to track it.

Also, in this latest batch, the first of what’s called “plus-up” payments. These are for taxpayers who got a stimulus payment last month based on their 2019 tax info, but they’re owed more based on their 2020 return. This means there was a life changing event -- like a job loss or new child.

If your payment is coming via snail mail, you’ll get a check or a debit card.

If you have not received your first and/or second stimulus payment tell Uncle Sam when you file so you can get your money.

The IRS website says: Do not call the IRS with your stimulus payment questions. However, there’s a frequently asked questions section on the IRS website.

