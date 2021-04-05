PROGRESS REPORT: Historic buildings at 2 busy Springfield intersections will soon see major renovations.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Construction may soon lead to traffic backups at two major intersections in Springfield.

At Sunshine and Glenstone Springfield Property LLC released big plans to redevelop the Plaza Towers building. At Plaza Towers, developers plan to invest a total of more than $20 million in the building with purchase and renovations. They’ll update the building inside and out, adding a restaurant and event center. The event center on the third floor will include outdoor roof space. The developer says the option to add more stories to the building in the future is a possibility. It was designed to be 15 stories tall instead of ten.

In south Springfield, the Heritage Cafeteria served customers for 56 years at Battlefield and Fremont. The cafeteria closed five years ago. Sam and Jennifer Coryell purchased the property. Coryell Collaborative Group plans to redevelop it. They will tear down the existing building to build a multi-use development with 95 luxury apartments and retail space on the ground floor. The developers will work to pay tribute to the history of the site on some of the design and decor. Coryell Collaborative Group says this infill, or redeveloping sites in the middle of town, save them some work on things like infrastructure, but also seems to be what the younger generation appreciates.

“They can come down out of their apartment with their friends on an evening, and they can come out to Battlefield and they can walk to restaurants, they can walk over to the mall,” said Sam Coryell, Coryell Collaborative group. “They can walk to lots of great shopping. And I think that’s valuable and something that younger the younger generation really wants. They don’t want to get in their car unless they really have to.”

Crews hope to start work on the development at the Heritage Cafeteria site this summer, finishing by early 2023. At Plaza Towers, developers hope to start soon.

