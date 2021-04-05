Springfield could move to next phase of Covid-19 recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

A decision by Springfield City Council Monday night could impact restaurants, bars and event centers. The city and Springfield-Greene County Health Department have three phases on recovering from the pandemic. Right now we’re in phase red, that could move to phase yellow.

The red phase requires face masks, social distancing and a 50% capacity limit. The yellow phase would continue requiring face masks but recommend social distancing. There wouldn’t be a restriction on capacity limits unless it is a mass gathering of 500 or more people. Once over 500 they’re requiring 50% occupancy.

Roger Malarkey is the owner of The Old Glass Place, an event center in downtown Springfield. He said the pandemic forced many events to postpone or cancel last year. Malarkey will pay close attention to the vote Monday night.

“We have to work with it whichever way it goes. We would love for the new ordinance to pass so we could have a few more people in the venue,” said Malarkey.”

The 2,000 square-foot facility can hold 551 people but phase red only allows them to have 200. Malarkey said whatever happens with city council’s vote he will comply.

“We believe the scientist,” said Malarkey. “We’re going to go with the scientist says and what the health workers tell us. We’re in it for the long run. Again we don’t want anyone to get sick we want everyone to be safe.”

Two of the three thresholds must be met to consider moving to the next phase:

Under 40 new COVID-19 cases per day

Under 50 individuals hospitalized in COVID-19 isolation

25% of the population 16 and older fully vaccinated

The health department said they’ve met the 28 day threshold and nearly 17% of the community is fully vaccinated, but they’re hoping that will increase later this month.

If passed the ordinance would go into effect April 16th.

