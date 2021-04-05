Springfield man sentenced in sex crimes investigation from April 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man was sentenced Friday in a sex crimes investigation dating back to 2017.

Jose Neptali Rivera, 32, will spend the next 18 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after being convicted on a sole charge of first-degree rape. Rivera was convicted following a bench trial last June.

According to a new release from the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney, Rivera raped an intellectually-disabled woman who had disappeared from her home in April 2017.

The victim was a 20-year old woman, but she was considered a critical missing person because she suffered from an intellectual disability and developmental disorder, investigators say. Authorities found the victim a few days after launching the investigation at a nearby trailer, which was in the company of Rivera and two other men.

According the the prosecutor, the victim left her home own her, but was assaulted in the trailer. Investigators used DNA analysis for evidence in the trial.

At trial, the victim also testified that, while she was in the trailer, she had been physically and sexually assaulted and indicated that three men had assaulted her. The court also heard from the victim’s psychiatrist who testified that the victim had a developmental disorder that caused her to have an intellectual capacity of a nine-year-old child.

Two other men, Helmer Erazo and Luis Lopez-Lara, were also accused in the investigation. However, both were found not guilty by a different Greene County judge in a previous bench trial held in February 2019. Greene County prosecutors handled Rivera’s case.

