Advertisement

Springfield Police Department releases 2020 crime report

Springfield Police Department
Springfield Police Department(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department’s Records Section and Crime Analysis Unit released its comprehensive report showing crime data in Springfield in 2020.

In January 2020, the department changed how crime reports were recorded by implementing a new system administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), called the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The change allows for a significantly more comprehensive look at crime in our community than in years past. tracking over 50 types of crime compared to the previously used Summary Reporting System (SRS), which only tracked seven, and offering more detailed information about each occurrence.

SRS, also administered under the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting framework, was the national standard for more than 80 years. Under SRS, if a series of crimes were committed in one incident (such as a burglary that ended in a homicide) only the most serious crime, in this example a homicide, would be reported to the FBI. Now, with NIBRS, every crime in an incident is reported.

“We hope citizens and our community partners find the 2020 Crime Report informative. We also hope that by taking a deeper dive into the data, it will allow us to better identify trends and find long-term solutions,” said Police Chief Paul Williams.

Read the crime numbers HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
One dead, five others hurt after crash on Missouri Route 13 near Springfield
Bring out the feeders! How to help as hummingbirds migrate back to Missouri for spring
File image
Motorcyclist dies from afternoon crash in Republic
Jose Neptali Rivera, 32, will spend the next 18 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections...
Springfield man sentenced in sex crimes investigation from April 2017

Latest News

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos, center, reacts after scoring a run ahead of the tag by St....
Reds’ Castellanos suspended 2 games in Hill’s 1st discipline
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/State of Arkansas
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban
Historic buildings at 2 busy Springfield intersections will soon see major renovations - clipped version
ELECTION DAY 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election