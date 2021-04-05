Springfield Police Department releases 2020 crime report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department’s Records Section and Crime Analysis Unit released its comprehensive report showing crime data in Springfield in 2020.

In January 2020, the department changed how crime reports were recorded by implementing a new system administered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), called the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). The change allows for a significantly more comprehensive look at crime in our community than in years past. tracking over 50 types of crime compared to the previously used Summary Reporting System (SRS), which only tracked seven, and offering more detailed information about each occurrence.

SRS, also administered under the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting framework, was the national standard for more than 80 years. Under SRS, if a series of crimes were committed in one incident (such as a burglary that ended in a homicide) only the most serious crime, in this example a homicide, would be reported to the FBI. Now, with NIBRS, every crime in an incident is reported.

“We hope citizens and our community partners find the 2020 Crime Report informative. We also hope that by taking a deeper dive into the data, it will allow us to better identify trends and find long-term solutions,” said Police Chief Paul Williams.

