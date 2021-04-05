Advertisement

Springfield sports bar prepares for baseball season and potential changes in occupancy restrictions

Dugout bar and grill in Springfield.
Dugout bar and grill in Springfield.(KY3)
By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will decide on the next phase of re-opening on Monday, which includes removing occupancy restrictions.

For several Springfield bars, including Dugout Bar and Grill, the change could ahead of Minor League Baseball season’s starting date in early-May.

Owner of Dugout Bar and Grill, Matt Netzer, says his small restaurant has struggled with the occupancy restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been worried about numbers for so long,” Netzer says. “Everyone’s worried about how many people are in here and numbers, so letting go of that will help.”

He says in-person fans at Springfield Cardinals games will help business.

”It’s our little community here,” Netzer says. “We can see the ballpark. Not being able to use that for a whole year is a big deal.”

He’s hoping that city council will approve the ordinance that to ease occupancy restrictions. However, he knows not everyone will be ready just yet.

“It’s just about how comfortable people are going into crowds, going into a crowded place again,” Netzer says. “I think that will happen step-by-step eventually.”

One community member, Reese Dumbrowski, says people know how to properly socially distance and that many in the community are ready for things to open back up.

“We’re at a point now that since we have the vaccine and everything. We shouldn’t have to be so separated and be able to go into the social scene again,” Dumbrowski says.

However, Dumbrowski says he is concerned places may get overcrowded quickly.

”I’ve seen when Wisconsin and Michigan opened up a little bit at the beginning, and then everybody flooded,” Dumbrowski says.

Netzer says over the last year his business has had to adapt and change to continue to stay successful. He says if city council does pass this ordinance, it’ll be one step closer to normal.

“We know it’s not over, but it’s nice to take a step in the right direction,” Netzer says.

If approved, Springfield would go into the next phase of re-opening on April 16.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
One dead, five others hurt after crash on Missouri Route 13 near Springfield
The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
File image
Motorcyclist dies from afternoon crash in Republic
Crews are investigating a fire Saturday afternoon at Hawthorn Park in Springfield.
Fire damages Hawthorn Park in Springfield, fire chief now says it was intentionally set
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, center left, reacts alongside teammate catcher Yadier...
Benches clear during Cardinals’ 9-6 loss to Reds

Latest News

This law was passed by the U.S. Coast Guard to make sure boaters are safe if thrown overboard.
Branson preps for new law requiring smaller boats to use engine cut-off switch link
A new middle school is in the final design stages and is set to break ground in June.
New middle school in the works for Monett School District
Jose Neptali Rivera, 32, will spend the next 18 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections...
Springfield man sentenced in sex crimes investigation from April 2017
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson, left, catches the ball as St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado...
Cardinals, Royals fall Sunday in opening series finales