Springfield sports bar prepares for baseball season and potential changes in occupancy restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield City Council will decide on the next phase of re-opening on Monday, which includes removing occupancy restrictions.

For several Springfield bars, including Dugout Bar and Grill, the change could ahead of Minor League Baseball season’s starting date in early-May.

Owner of Dugout Bar and Grill, Matt Netzer, says his small restaurant has struggled with the occupancy restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been worried about numbers for so long,” Netzer says. “Everyone’s worried about how many people are in here and numbers, so letting go of that will help.”

He says in-person fans at Springfield Cardinals games will help business.

”It’s our little community here,” Netzer says. “We can see the ballpark. Not being able to use that for a whole year is a big deal.”

He’s hoping that city council will approve the ordinance that to ease occupancy restrictions. However, he knows not everyone will be ready just yet.

“It’s just about how comfortable people are going into crowds, going into a crowded place again,” Netzer says. “I think that will happen step-by-step eventually.”

One community member, Reese Dumbrowski, says people know how to properly socially distance and that many in the community are ready for things to open back up.

“We’re at a point now that since we have the vaccine and everything. We shouldn’t have to be so separated and be able to go into the social scene again,” Dumbrowski says.

However, Dumbrowski says he is concerned places may get overcrowded quickly.

”I’ve seen when Wisconsin and Michigan opened up a little bit at the beginning, and then everybody flooded,” Dumbrowski says.

Netzer says over the last year his business has had to adapt and change to continue to stay successful. He says if city council does pass this ordinance, it’ll be one step closer to normal.

“We know it’s not over, but it’s nice to take a step in the right direction,” Netzer says.

If approved, Springfield would go into the next phase of re-opening on April 16.

