The Place: Donkeys in Missouri Looking for their Furever Home

Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Our own Alyssa Kelly travels out to Liberal, Missouri, where she speaks to the owner of T&D Donkey Rescue Inc. about these incredible creatures that are looking for their Furever Home. For more information, visit: https://www.tddonkeyrescueinc.org

