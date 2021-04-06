2 wanted for using stolen credit cards in Stone County, Mo.
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - The Stone County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying two wanted for using stolen credit cards.
Investigators say the two stole the credit cards during a burglary near Twin Islands. They then caught the two buying goods at a store.
If you recognize either of them, the Stone County Sheriff’s Office asks you to private message them on Facebook.
