Advertisement

6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Six people were found fatally shot in a suburban Dallas home after police say two brothers made a plan to kill four family members and themselves.

Officers in Allen, Texas, went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Monday. Police say the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

Police Sgt. Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News that two brothers apparently “made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them.”

Felty says that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he and his brother planned to kill their family members and then themselves.

The deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide, but Felty could not yet say who shot whom.

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
One dead, five others hurt after crash on Missouri Route 13 near Springfield
Bring out the feeders! How to help as hummingbirds migrate back to Missouri for spring
Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery
Plaza Towers/Sunshine and Glenstone in Springfield, Mo.
PROGRESS REPORT: Historic buildings at 2 busy Springfield intersections will soon see major renovations

Latest News

Police say that one of the brothers wrote a lengthy post on social media in which he said he...
Family killed in alleged murder-suicide pact between 2 brothers
Baylor players celebrate with the trophy at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in...
Baylor ends Gonzaga’s bid for perfect season with 86-70 victory
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) and Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrate after scoring in the...
Molina’s early double, Cardinals pitching stops Marlins
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, fights for a loose ball with Baylor guard Davion Mitchell,...
Baylor wins NCAA National Championship, ending Gonzaga’s undefeated season