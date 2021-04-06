Advertisement

Biden picks Missouri’s Robin Carnahan for agency appointment

Robin Carnahan served as secretary of state in Missouri from 2005 to 2012.
Robin Carnahan served as secretary of state in Missouri from 2005 to 2012.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced he plans to nominate former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan to administrator of the General Services Administration.

Carnahan served as secretary of state from 2005 to 2012.

The Democrat went on to lead a tech consulting office in the General Services Administration called 18F. The office works with other government agencies on technical issues and other tech projects.

Carnahan’s appointment is subject to U.S. Senate confirmation.

The General Services Administration manages federal real estate, oversees technology and helps with other administrative tasks across government.

Carnahan’s family has a history in Missouri government. Her father, former Gov. Mel Carnahan, died in a 2000 plane crash. Her mother is former U.S. Sen. Jean Carnahan, and her brother is former U.S. Rep. Russ Carnahan.

