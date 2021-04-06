Advertisement

Boy, 12, dies after UTV rollover near Aurora

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A 12-year-old boy died last week after a UTV rolled over near Aurora, Missouri.

The victim was not identified. Investigators say it happened in the evening hours of April 1 on Farm Road 1180, just south of Aurora.

According to a MSHP report, a UTV attempted a u-turn on the road, then overturned, leading to the fatal injuries.

MSHP troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, reports 22 fatalities from crashes in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

