Boy, 12, dies after UTV rollover near Aurora

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - A 12-year-old boy died last week after a UTV rolled over near Aurora, Missouri.

The victim was not identified. Investigators say it happened in the evening hours of April 1 on Farm Road 1180, just south of Aurora.

According to a MSHP report, a UTV attempted a u-turn on the road, then overturned, leading to the fatal injuries.

MSHP troop D, which covers most of southwest Missouri, reports 22 fatalities from crashes in 2021.

