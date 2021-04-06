Advertisement

Counties across the Ozarks expect a low turnout for Missouri’s Municipal Election

By Abbey Taylor
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Tuesday is Missouri’s Municipal Election. While many county clerks said the April election doesn’t have the largest voter turnout, there are still a lot of aldermen, city council and school board races along with money issues.

“Our April voters, they’re traditionally very loyal voters,” said Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller.

One year ago, the Secretary of State’s Office pushed the April municipal election back to June because the pandemic had just started. Schoeller said they continue to take the virus seriously and have protocols in place.

“We haven’t heard anything from the April voters letting us know they’re concerned in terms about the COIVD-19 virus,” said Schoeller. “Many folks have had the vaccination.”

In Greene County, there are aldermen and mayoral races along with school board races.

In Christian County, the Ozark Fire Protection District has a bond vote for Proposition Fire. It’s funded through the general obligation bond initiative of $12.5 million. The funds would improve firefighter health and safety, locate resources to improve response times and staffing levels.

Taney County said they’re expecting an average voter turnout with several mayoral races. Chief Deputy Clerk Stephanie Spencer says there’s a couple changes for polling locations.

“Everything is the same except for Branson High School has their activity center they’re using for Coronavirus vaccinations. The school has to keep everybody safe. They moved the polling location back to the north gym which was the voting location before Coronavirus,” said Spencer.

In Nixa, there are races for District 1 and 2 for judges and city council. The Christian County Clerk says there are more candidates running for city council in Nixa compared to years past.

In Webster County, there’s a fire levy increase and a use tax in Rogersville.

Over in Laclede County, they have school board, board of trustees and a vote on continuing the county wide tax for community development.

Schoeller said normally there isn’t a large turn out for the April election especially after a presidential election.

“Voters are reminded by media, candidates, advertising that there’s an election coming up. Normally you don’t see that type of budget that’s coming for an April election for the candidates. A lot of time it’s harder for voters to recall there’s an election on Tuesday,” said Schoeller.

