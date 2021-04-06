Despite law, Missouri courts not prepared for law regarding juveniles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County court administrators admit a new Missouri law in effect since January 1 is not happening.

The law changed the age of adults in the criminal system to 18, making 17-year-olds juveniles again.

The Greene Juvenile Justice System is ready to take on 17-year-olds. But administrators say they do not think they have the legal jurisdiction. And, they could use more money to implement. The legislation passed at the same time appears to only give juvenile justice systems jurisdiction over 17-year-olds if the legislature provides extra funding for the initiative.

Greene County’s Chief Juvenile Officer Bill Prince says they were working with lawmakers to get a funding mechanism in place. When COVID-19 hit, the efforts became delayed. Governor Mike Parson recently asked the legislature to appropriate about $18 million to fund the new law. Most juvenile court circuits across the state, including Greene County, are not yet taking on 17-year-olds.

Spence says there’s also a Supreme Court case over the issue. He is waiting for either of the legislature or the court to give them the green light.

“We do feel like, in many cases, we will be able to help these kids and again, divert them from having to go to jail and deeper into the criminal justice system,” said Prince. “So we’re looking forward to working with this population, and again, we just want to make sure we’re on legal footing to do that.”

Prince says they would need additional funding for staff and more office space to effectively help 17-year-olds. He estimates the courts may see up to a 40% increase in referrals. But court administrators will work with what they have at the moment.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.