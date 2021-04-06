Four arrested after historic Elkland, Mo. church vandalized Easter weekend, more arrests likely

ELKLAND, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities have arrested four people in connection to vandalism at the historic Pleasant View Church in Elkland over the Easter weekend.

Webster County Sheriff Roye Cole say more arrests are possible as deputies have identified others believed to be involved.

Cole says solving this case also solved a series of crimes in the area, including vandalism, mailbox bashings and sign thefts.

Vandals damaged a piece of stained-glass at the church that was at least 100 years old. Investigators believe it happened Saturday night.

“This church house didn’t do anybody harm,” Archie Rich, president of the church board and longtime member says. “And I can’t understand why they can’t leave it alone.”

Vandals broke out stained-glass windows, damaged an antique piano and made a big mess inside the church, which was built in the 1800′s.

Authorities say this isn’t the first time vandals have struck the church. There have been multiple instances of property damage over the past few years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.