Advertisement

Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in crash Saturday north of Springfield

Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just north of Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a victim of a multiple-vehicle crash north of Springfield on Saturday.

Troopers say Jessica Simmerman, 31, of Rogersville, Mo., died in the crash.

The crash happened on State Highway 13 near Farm Road 94. Investigators say the driver of Simmerman’s SUV hit a car pulling out in front of the SUV. The SUV then hit a pickup.

Investigators say two children in Simmerman’s SUV and a passenger in the car suffered serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery
The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
Plaza Towers/Sunshine and Glenstone in Springfield, Mo.
PROGRESS REPORT: Historic buildings at 2 busy Springfield intersections will soon see major renovations
Howell County investigators identify human remains found near West Plains, Mo.
FILE
Searchers recover body of woman who slipped into Gasconade River

Latest News

crash generic
Police identify driver killed in crash in Hollister, Mo.
Republic Police Department identifies motorcyclist killed in crash Saturday
Despite law, Missouri courts not prepared for law regarding juveniles
Greene County Juvenile Justice Center
Despite law, Missouri courts not prepared for law regarding juveniles