Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in crash Saturday north of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol identified a victim of a multiple-vehicle crash north of Springfield on Saturday.

Troopers say Jessica Simmerman, 31, of Rogersville, Mo., died in the crash.

The crash happened on State Highway 13 near Farm Road 94. Investigators say the driver of Simmerman’s SUV hit a car pulling out in front of the SUV. The SUV then hit a pickup.

Investigators say two children in Simmerman’s SUV and a passenger in the car suffered serious injuries.

