Mizzou plans on-campus classes, activities for fall

University of Missouri
University of Missouri(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is planning to have full-capacity, in-person classes and activities on the Columbia campus for the fall semester beginning in August, university officials announced Tuesday.

University President Mun Choi said in a news release that MU officials will stay in touch with local health officials as they plan for football, concerts and classes. The university had 13 active student cases as of Tuesday, Choi said.

Some faculty and staff are already working on campus, and all are expected to be back by May 17 to prepare for the full-capacity return this fall.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Missouri has held steady over the past 14 days at about 590. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates that 28.5% of the population had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday and 16.5% had been fully vaccinated.

