MSHP trooper recovers 88 pounds of meth from traffic stop in Saline County, Mo.

A trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a huge drug bust Monday during a traffic stop in Saline County.
A trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a huge drug bust Monday during a traffic stop in Saline County.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a huge drug bust Monday during a traffic stop in Saline County.

The trooper found 88 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 at mile marker 79, about 50 miles west of Columbia.

The trooper had stopped a driver for a traffic violation in Saline County. The trooper searched the vehicle, then found 88 pounds of methamphetamine, $5,505 in cash, and a weapon.

Last month, troopers made a similar bust near Cooper County, Missouri, recovering 75 pounds of meth.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

