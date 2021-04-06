MSHP trooper recovers 88 pounds of meth from traffic stop in Saline County, Mo.

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A trooper from the Missouri State Highway Patrol made a huge drug bust Monday during a traffic stop in Saline County.

The trooper found 88 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 at mile marker 79, about 50 miles west of Columbia.

The trooper had stopped a driver for a traffic violation in Saline County. The trooper searched the vehicle, then found 88 pounds of methamphetamine, $5,505 in cash, and a weapon.

Last month, troopers made a similar bust near Cooper County, Missouri, recovering 75 pounds of meth.

April 5, 2021: A trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-70 (EB) at the 79 mile marker in Saline County.... Posted by Missouri State Highway Patrol on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

