Pandemic safety protocols for polling places in Greene Co. are here to stay

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Local elections will be held throughout the Ozarks Tuesday.

Although we’ve somewhat adjusted to living with the COVID-19 virus election officials say safety protocols won’t be relaxed anytime soon.

“Absolutely no fears in coming to a place like this. It was very simple, very easy,” said Donna Donabedian.

She submitted her absentee ballot Monday.

She says despite the COVID-19 pandemic participating in the local election is important to her.

“I just want to make sure that I supported the candidates that were important to my community,” she said.

She says she’s glad to see safety protocols at the polls are still in place.

“I could see where the line would be and how they had everything spaced and apart from one another while you did participate. I would feel perfectly safe even if it was crowded,” explained Donabedian.

“You just make sure you’re prepared,” said Greene County Clerk, Shane Schoeller.

He says his team continues to find ways to ensure voter safety.

“I think for all of us it’s been challenging. I tell people I had my COVID moment earlier this year. You just kind of get frustrated because of the stress of it all. I think we’ve all had that but we’ve continued to adjust,” he said.

That means constantly wiping down hard surfaces and pens, keeping social distancing measures in place, and limiting the number of people inside each location.

“It’s always good to be clean. I was raised by my mom to to make sure things were kept clean. So, when we can provide that for the voters, certainly we’re going to do everything we can in the future to continue to accommodate them,” said Schoeller.

Donabedian said, “I think we’re learning a lot of lessons through the pandemic on how to still participate but at a safe distance and with reasonable safety measures to be taken.”

