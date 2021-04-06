Police arrest driver in crash involving Springfield Public Schools bus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver who left the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Springfield Monday night.

Investigators say a driver of a truck was heading westbound on Pythian going a high-rate of speed. Witnesses told them the driver crossed the center line and hit the front of the bus. The driver then took off into a wooded area near Division and Cedarbook. Citizens helped capture him.

Investigators say the driver of the bus did not suffer any any injuries. They say there were no kids on the bus.

