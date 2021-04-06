Advertisement

Police arrest driver in crash involving Springfield Public Schools bus

Police arrested a driver who left the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Springfield...
Police arrested a driver who left the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Springfield Monday night.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a driver who left the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Springfield Monday night.

Investigators say a driver of a truck was heading westbound on Pythian going a high-rate of speed. Witnesses told them the driver crossed the center line and hit the front of the bus. The driver then took off into a wooded area near Division and Cedarbook. Citizens helped capture him.

Investigators say the driver of the bus did not suffer any any injuries. They say there were no kids on the bus.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
One dead, five others hurt after crash on Missouri Route 13 near Springfield
Bring out the feeders! How to help as hummingbirds migrate back to Missouri for spring
File image
Motorcyclist dies from afternoon crash in Republic
Howell County investigators identify human remains found near West Plains, Mo.

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) and Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrate after scoring in the...
Molina’s early double, Cardinals pitching stops Marlins
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, left, fights for a loose ball with Baylor guard Davion Mitchell,...
Baylor wins NCAA National Championship, ending Gonzaga’s undefeated season
POSTER
Pandemic safety protocols for polling places in Greene Co. are here to stay
Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery