Police identify driver killed in crash in Hollister, Mo.

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the driver in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Hollister.

Officers say Breanna Weaver, 28, of Branson Mo. died in the crash.

Police responded to the crash on Knox Avenue, east of State Highway 76 around 5 p.m. Investigators say she failed to negotiate a curve. Her vehicle left the roadway, smashing into a tree. The crash ejected Weaver. She died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

