Republic Police Department identifies motorcyclist killed in crash Saturday

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Republic on Saturday.

Steve Hammer died in the crash in the afternoon hours on U.S. 60 near Harrison Street.

Investigators say the driver of a truck pulled out in front of Hammer’s motorcycle, leading to the collision. Police say the crash remains under investigation.

The crash closed U.S. 60 for several hours.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.