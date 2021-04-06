Advertisement

Republic Police Department identifies motorcyclist killed in crash Saturday

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Republic on Saturday.

Steve Hammer died in the crash in the afternoon hours on U.S. 60 near Harrison Street.

Investigators say the driver of a truck pulled out in front of Hammer’s motorcycle, leading to the collision. Police say the crash remains under investigation.

The crash closed U.S. 60 for several hours.

