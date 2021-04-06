Advertisement

SILVER ALERT: Man missing since Monday afternoon from Wheatland, Mo.

69 year old Gregory Ritter, from Wheatland Missouri was last seen Monday just before 3 pm.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:04 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WHEATLAND, Mo. (KY3) - The Hickory County Sheriffs Office needs your help to find a missing man.

Gregory Ritter, 69, of Wheatland was last seen Monday just before 3:00 p.m.

He has white hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a Consolidated Freightways t-shirt and jeans.

Ritter has dementia and diabetes.

We’re told he left his home to go to the store, but never arrived there.

If you see him or have any information, please contact the Hickory County Sheriffs Office at (417) 745-6415.

