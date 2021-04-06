Springfield’s National Art Shop closing after 51-years in business
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Art Shop posted to Facebook Monday afternoon announcing it would be closing. Part of their post includes details on their liquidation sale. The post ended with the store owners thanking the people of Springfield. “Thank you so much for your friendship, loyalty, and support for all these years,” the post read.
