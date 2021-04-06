Springfield’s National Art Shop closing after 51-years in business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Art Shop posted to Facebook Monday afternoon announcing it would be closing. Part of their post includes details on their liquidation sale. The post ended with the store owners thanking the people of Springfield. “Thank you so much for your friendship, loyalty, and support for all these years,” the post read.

After 51 years of being part of the Springfield art community and your lives, we have reached the bittersweet decision... Posted by National Art Shop on Monday, April 5, 2021

