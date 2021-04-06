Advertisement

Study: Moderna vaccine lasts at least 6 months

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — New research suggests the protection the Moderna vaccine gives against COVID-19 lasts for at least six months.

The report Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine echoes what Pfizer said last week about its vaccine, which works in a similar way.

Both reports were based on follow-up tests in dozens of people who received the shots during studies that led to the vaccines’ use. Those studies were done before troubling new variants, or versions of the coronavirus, had emerged and started to spread.

A separate report in the medical journal adds to concern about the variants. Scientists measured antibodies that can block the virus in 50 people who had been given the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines that were developed in China. Many showed total or partial loss of effectiveness against a virus variant first detected in South Africa.

The vaccines still seemed to protect against a variant first found in the United Kingdom that is now rapidly spreading in the United States and elsewhere.

Pfizer and Moderna have said they are working to update their vaccines, or possibly design a booster shot, in case they’re needed against variants.

___

THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Most kids with serious inflammatory illness had mild COVID-19

— AP source: All U.S. adults eligible for shots by April 19, two weeks sooner

— Spain prepares vaccine rollout surge as supplies gather pace

— North Korea will skip Tokyo Olympics because of coronavirus fears, underscoring Japan’s challenges in hosting Games during pandemic

— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery
The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
Plaza Towers/Sunshine and Glenstone in Springfield, Mo.
PROGRESS REPORT: Historic buildings at 2 busy Springfield intersections will soon see major renovations
Howell County investigators identify human remains found near West Plains, Mo.
FILE
Searchers recover body of woman who slipped into Gasconade River

Latest News

Discussions in Vienna will focus on identifying actions that both the US and Iran will need to...
Price: Goal of Iran nuclear talks in Vienna
Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Man arrested at Disney Springs refused temperature screening, refused to leave, deputies say
Washington and Tehran are set to begin indirect talks through intermediaries, one of the first...
World powers seek to bring US back into Iran nuclear deal
crash generic
Police identify driver killed in crash in Hollister, Mo.
FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks as the Senate Rules Committee...
McConnell warns corporations off political speech, says it’s ‘stupid’