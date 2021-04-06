The Place: Humansville wood carver is carving out a legacy

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Brent Foster of Humansville, Missouri has wood carvings in the hands of collectors locally to Japan. With rare and unique designs, he creates commission pieces and unique designs at his studio.

To see his gallery or order a piece, call him at (417) 298-9084.

