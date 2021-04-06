Advertisement

The Place: Humansville wood carver is carving out a legacy

By Michael Gibson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Brent Foster of Humansville, Missouri has wood carvings in the hands of collectors locally to Japan. With rare and unique designs, he creates commission pieces and unique designs at his studio.

To see his gallery or order a piece, call him at (417) 298-9084.

