Thieves hit Springfield nonprofit helping animals, steal copper parts from AC units

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield nonprofit group that helps animals now finds itself in need of some assistance.

The Springfield Animal Advocacy Foundation provides low-cost spay and neuter procedures to about 150 animals per week.

Workers discovered Monday that thieves had stolen copper parts from the clinic’s three air conditioning units.

Because animals can’t regulate their body temperature when they’re under anesthetic, air conditioning is critical during our warm months.

Jeremy Tuck, the clinic’s executive director, says it will cost thousands to repair the damage, money that just isn’t in the foundation’s budget.

“We’re non-profit. We don’t make any money whatsoever, and especially last year with COVID, we took a loss just because we cut back on a lot of our appointments,” said Tuck. “This year, we’re starting to ramp up appointments as we’re allowed to increase capacity a little bit. But still we don’t make any money whatsoever. We just break even.”

Leaders with the foundation say they’re hoping to raise enough extra money to cover the cost of the repairs so they don’t have to make cuts in other areas.

