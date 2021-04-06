Trial to begin for Missouri man charged with killing 2 women

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors will begin to make their case Monday that a man killed two Kansas City-area women nearly a decade apart.

Selection of a jury for the trial of Kylr Yust was completed Wednesday in St. Charles County. The 13 women and three men chosen to serve as jurors or alternates were to be taken Monday to Harrisonville to hear the case, KSHB-TV reported.

Yust was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of abandoning a corpse in the deaths of 21-year-old Jessica Runions, of Raymore, and 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky, of Belton.

