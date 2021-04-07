1 vote decides tax levy increase for Walnut Grove Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Too close to call. The Walnut Grove School District is facing a failed tax levy for the third time to renovate its buildings for the future.

The vote stands at 189 against and 188 in favor. The one-vote difference means an automatic recount covering three counties: Greene, Polk and Dade.

Superintendent Adam Willard says there is one absentee ballot not included in the count. The county clerks must also await military and overseas ballots due by Friday.

Willard says the district needs to replace roofs, windows, HVAC, plumbing and electrical. The tax levy increase would also pay for a breezeway to connect two of the buildings to create a safer space. The $0.79 tax levy would have added a tax increase of about $150 a year for a $100,000 home. But the superintendent says it’s much more for farmers who own a lot of land.

The superintendent is planning his next move.

“Disappointed, yes,” said Supt. Willard. “But you just keep going, you know. We’re not going to stop, because we still have the need. Obviously, the board of education officially makes that decision if and when we’re going to do it again, but we’ll talk about it real soon and decide what our plans are going forward.”

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says the recount should happen on Friday, the same day military and overseas ballots are due. District leaders should know the result that day. He will also administer a recount for a Walnut Grove City Council race that is tied.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.