CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
41-year-old Amber Michelle Creson is charged with car theft.
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -
Springfield police are looking for an accused car thief. Amber Michelle Creson is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in Greene County. Detectives say the 41-year-old also goes by “Amber Casey,” and “Amber Moore.”
If you’ve seen this woman call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to her arrest.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.