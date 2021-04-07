Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

41-year-old Amber Michelle Creson is charged with car theft.
By Maria Neider
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Amber Michelle Creson Aliases: Amber Casey, Amber Moore
Amber Michelle Creson Aliases: Amber Casey, Amber Moore(Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for an accused car thief. Amber Michelle Creson is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in Greene County. Detectives say the 41-year-old also goes by “Amber Casey,” and “Amber Moore.”

If you’ve seen this woman call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to her arrest.

Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers
CLICK HERE: Give a Crime Stoppers Tip
