CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Amber Michelle Creson Aliases: Amber Casey, Amber Moore (Springfield Police Department)

Springfield police are looking for an accused car thief. Amber Michelle Creson is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle in Greene County. Detectives say the 41-year-old also goes by “Amber Casey,” and “Amber Moore.”

If you’ve seen this woman call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to her arrest.

