Dade County Health Department plans mass vaccination COVID-19 clinic in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Dade County Health Department is hosting its own mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This clinic begins April 9 at 9 a.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church by the Greenfield High School football field.

The clinic will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, which allows just one dose. Health leaders do not require pre-registration. This is a first-come, first-serve vaccination clinic. Staff will give out the vaccine until it is gone.

