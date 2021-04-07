Advertisement

Dade County Health Department plans mass vaccination COVID-19 clinic in Greenfield

A vial with the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile, at the...
A vial with the Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Vaxmobile, at the Uniondale Hempstead Senior Center, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. The Vaxmobile, is a COVID-19 mobile vaccination unit, sponsored by a partnership between Mount Sinai South Nassau and Town of Hempstead to bring the one-dose vaccine directly to hard-hit communities in the area.(Mary Altaffer | AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Dade County Health Department is hosting its own mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This clinic begins April 9 at 9 a.m. at the Main Street Baptist Church by the Greenfield High School football field.

The clinic will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccination, which allows just one dose. Health leaders do not require pre-registration. This is a first-come, first-serve vaccination clinic. Staff will give out the vaccine until it is gone.

