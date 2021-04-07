Election Results: April 2021 municipal election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CLICK HERE for the latest election results

A look at the results in key races, ordered by the latest projections from local election authorities.

**CHECK BACK FOR MORE RESULTS**

----

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Here are some other election resources and a look at key races.

KEY RACES:

Springfield Mayoral Race: Springfield Mayor Ken McClure is running for re-election for a third team. He faces Marcus Aton. He is the founding member of Better Block SGF, promoting more pedestrian-friendly use of urban spaces.

Springfield School Board: Seven candidates will vie for three spots on the Springfield Public Schools School Board.

Branson Mayoral Race: Mayor Edd Akers is running for a second-term as the city’s mayor. He faces former Mayor Karen Best, Councilman Larry Milton and Amber Thomsen. Marshall Howden’s name remains on the ballot, but he tells KY3 News he has dropped out of the race.

KEY TAX ISSUES:

School Tax/Bond Proposals: More than a dozen school districts in the Ozarks have asked for tax levy increases or bond proposals.

Use Taxes: Many counties and municipalities will ask for approval of a use tax. A use tax allows the entity to collect the local tax on an online purchase.

Galena Law Enforcement Tax: The city of Galena, Mo. asks voters to approve a law enforcement sales tax to improve its emergency services.

SAMPLE BALLOTS: Read county ballots (best access is on a desktop computer). Click HERE!

ELECTION RESULTS: Watch election returns coming into the KY3 Newsroom. Click HERE!

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.