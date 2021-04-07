Firefighters investigate fatal fire in Fulton County, Ark.

MAMMOTH SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters identified a woman who died in a burning home in Mammoth Spring.

Amy Brown, 28, died in the fire. Two men inside the home escaped the fire with serious burns.

Investigators say she called 911 saying her home was on fire. She also told the 911 operator she could not get out of the home.

An autopsy showed Brown died of smoke inhalation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.