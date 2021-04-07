First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for counties in northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until 8 p.m. It includes these counties.

Baxter, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

All methods of severe weather is possible with this storm system. There is a tornado threat as the storms gain their initial intensity and have an unstable atmosphere. Prepare with heavy winds and hail with these storms.

