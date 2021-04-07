Advertisement

First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch for counties in northern Arkansas. The watch lasts until 8 p.m. It includes these counties.

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.

All methods of severe weather is possible with this storm system. There is a tornado threat as the storms gain their initial intensity and have an unstable atmosphere. Prepare with heavy winds and hail with these storms.

