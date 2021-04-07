Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast maps hour-by-hour storms for Wednesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking possible dangerous storms across the Ozarks for Wednesday. The risk includes heavy rain, heavy wind and hail. We cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

See KY3′s Futurecast Radar’s hour-by-hour look below.

