FIRST ALERT WEATHER: KY3′s First Alert Futurecast maps hour-by-hour storms for Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking possible dangerous storms across the Ozarks for Wednesday. The risk includes heavy rain, heavy wind and hail. We cannot rule out an isolated tornado.

See KY3′s Futurecast Radar’s hour-by-hour look below.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.