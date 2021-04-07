FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Severe storm threat this afternoon

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Main message is that all modes of severe weather are possible. There is a low end tornado threat just as the storms gain their initial intensity and have an unstable atmosphere to work with. Hail and wind are the primary risks as the storms move in. With these storms coming in during the afternoon and in time for the evening commute, you need to pay close attention for latest updates.

Strong storms possible this afternoon (KYTV)

Timing: Storms will fire off of a cold front moving in from Kansas and Oklahoma. As the temperatures warm this morning it will help to destabilize the atmosphere after this morning’s storms. Just around noon or 1pm is when we’ll start to see some storms along Hwy-49 and they’ll quickly advance eastward, clearing out by about 6pm. The greater threat for seeing stronger storms will be for counties east of Hwy-65 where the SLIGHT RISK for severe weather exists. In this region there are higher amounts of instability. With hail already reported this morning, plan for these storms this afternoon to be capable of producing hail as well. This hail may be larger too.

The main limiting factor for severe potential. If temperatures warm up there is a greater risk for stronger storms, but if those temperatures don’t warm as high as expected it will limit the severe weather potential.

High temperatures today will generally sit in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight a few lingering showers are possible with low temperatures in the mid-40s. Slightly cooler tomorrow behind the cold front with temperatures in the mid-60s.

After today, the next 7 days look calmer. Temperatures rebound by the weekend with highs returning to the 70s. Watch next Monday for another front to move through bringing our next chance for rain.