FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of the Ozarks
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until 7 p.m. It these counties in the Ozarks.
- Barry, Mo.
- Benton, Mo.
- Camden, Mo.
- Cedar, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Dade, Mo.
- Dallas, Mo.
- Dent, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Greene, Mo.
- Henry, Mo.
- Hickory, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- Laclede, Mo.
- Lawrence, Mo.
- Maries, Mo
- Miller, Mo
- Morgan, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Phelps, Mo.
- Polk, Mo.
- Pulaski, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- St. Clair, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
- Texas, Mo.
- Webster, Mo.
- Wright, Mo.
All methods of severe weather is possible with this storm system. There is a low-end tornado threat just as the storms gain their initial intensity and have an unstable atmosphere. Prepare with heavy winds and hail with these storms.
Stay ahead of the storms with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.
