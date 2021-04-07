Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of the Ozarks

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 7 p.m. It these counties in the Ozarks.

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo
  • Miller, Mo
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

All methods of severe weather is possible with this storm system. There is a low-end tornado threat just as the storms gain their initial intensity and have an unstable atmosphere. Prepare with heavy winds and hail with these storms.

