Ken McClure wins re-election as Springfield mayor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ken McClure has won re-election, setting up a third term as Springfield mayor.

McClure has defeated challenger Marcus Aton in the April 2021 municipal election.

With 100% of precincts reporting, McClure won by a vote of 10,250 (65%) to 5,341 (35%), according to results from the Greene County Clerk’s Office.

First elected as mayor of Springfield in April 2017, McClure was also reelected in April 2019.

McClure was previously elected to a Springfield city council seat in April 2015. He is a member of the Missouri Municipal League and also has experience with numerous boards and commissions.

McClure was recently awarded with the 2020 Government Excellence Award from the Missouri State Board of Governors.

While serving as chief of staff to Gov. Matt Blunt from 2004-2006, McClure advanced legislation for a name change to Missouri State University.

McClure has supported IDEA Commons, the Grant Avenue Parkway Project, and other transformative projects for the university and the Springfield community.

