Larry Milton wins election for Branson mayor

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Larry Milton has won the race for Branson mayor, fending off an election against the city’s last two leaders in that position.

Milton received nearly half of the votes, according to Taney County election results. He defeats incumbent Edd Akers, former mayor Karen Best and challenger Amber Thomsen.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, the race totals are as followed:

Milton - 1,154 (52%)

Akers - 525 (24%)

Best - 507 (23%)

Milton has served with the Branson Board of Aldermen since April 2019. His background also includes 25 years as a Branson business owner.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.