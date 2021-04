NEAR FRISTOE, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol says George Cecil, 45, was killed in a crash Tuesday night.

The patrol says Cecil ran off Highway MM, his car hit a ditch and then overturned. Cecil was thrown from the car.

The crash happened around 7:00 p.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.