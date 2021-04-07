Advertisement

Maryam Mohammadkhani, Scott Crise, Danielle Kincaid win election for Springfield School Board

Springfield Public Schools
Springfield Public Schools(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Maryam Mohammadkhani, Scott Crise and Danielle Kincaid have won a highly-contested election for three school board seats with Springfield Public Schools.

With 100% of precincts of reporting, these are the election results from Greene County.

Election results for Springfield School Board.
Election results for Springfield School Board.(KY3)

Seven candidates ran for the school board of Missouri’s largest school district.

The school board is responsible for finalizing a spending plan for the 2021-22 academic year. School board leaders will also evaluate several projects funded by a $168-million bond issue approved in 2019.

Only one incumbent (Jill Patterson) appeared on this year’s ballots. All seven candidates ran for a three-year, at-large term.

The candidates for Springfield Public Schools School Board included:

  • Kelly Byrne
  • Scott Crise
  • Danielle Kincaid
  • Maryam Mohammadkhani
  • Daniel Ogunyemi
  • Jill Patterson
  • Brandi VanAntwerp

