Maryam Mohammadkhani, Scott Crise, Danielle Kincaid win election for Springfield School Board

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Maryam Mohammadkhani, Scott Crise and Danielle Kincaid have won a highly-contested election for three school board seats with Springfield Public Schools.

With 100% of precincts of reporting, these are the election results from Greene County.

Election results for Springfield School Board. (KY3)

Seven candidates ran for the school board of Missouri’s largest school district.

The school board is responsible for finalizing a spending plan for the 2021-22 academic year. School board leaders will also evaluate several projects funded by a $168-million bond issue approved in 2019.

Only one incumbent (Jill Patterson) appeared on this year’s ballots. All seven candidates ran for a three-year, at-large term.

The candidates for Springfield Public Schools School Board included:

Kelly Byrne

Scott Crise

Danielle Kincaid

Maryam Mohammadkhani

Daniel Ogunyemi

Jill Patterson

Brandi VanAntwerp

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.