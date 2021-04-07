Maryam Mohammadkhani, Scott Crise, Danielle Kincaid win election for Springfield School Board
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Maryam Mohammadkhani, Scott Crise and Danielle Kincaid have won a highly-contested election for three school board seats with Springfield Public Schools.
With 100% of precincts of reporting, these are the election results from Greene County.
Seven candidates ran for the school board of Missouri’s largest school district.
The school board is responsible for finalizing a spending plan for the 2021-22 academic year. School board leaders will also evaluate several projects funded by a $168-million bond issue approved in 2019.
Only one incumbent (Jill Patterson) appeared on this year’s ballots. All seven candidates ran for a three-year, at-large term.
The candidates for Springfield Public Schools School Board included:
- Kelly Byrne
- Scott Crise
- Danielle Kincaid
- Maryam Mohammadkhani
- Daniel Ogunyemi
- Jill Patterson
- Brandi VanAntwerp
