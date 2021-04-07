Advertisement

Missouri Senate votes to ban vaccine passports

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson enters a St. Louis senior center on Thursday, March 4 in St. Louis....
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson enters a St. Louis senior center on Thursday, March 4 in St. Louis. The center was the site of a coronavirus vaccination event. (AP Photo by Jim Salter)(Jim Salter | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican-led Senate on Wednesday voted to ban so-called vaccine passports in the state.

Senators voted 26-7 in favor of a wide-ranging bill that includes a ban on vaccine passports to travel in the state.

Vaccine passports are documentation that shows travelers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recently tested negative for the virus. Technology companies and travel-related trade groups are developing and testing out vaccine passports to encourage travel.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson has said he won’t require vaccine passports, which he emphasized again while speaking on Fox News Wednesday.

“If people want to carry a card that’s fine. It’s called freedom. It’s called individual rights,” Parson said. “But it’s not government’s place to do that.”

The Missouri bill would ban any requirements that travelers show proof of vaccination in order to fly, get a taxi or use public transportation in the state.

The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

The state health department on Wednesday reported 2,175 confirmed coronavirus cases over the week of March 29, or on average about 311 new cases per day. Cases are down about 3% from the week prior.

Six new deaths were reported in the past week, bringing the total death toll in Missouri to at least 8,509.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results: April 2021 municipal election
Strong storms possible this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Severe storm threat this afternoon
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in crash Saturday north of Springfield
Eric Schmitt running for U.S. Senate
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against 4 massage parlors, including 1 in Laclede County
Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery

Latest News

A third of COVID-19 survivors may suffer longer term mental health or neurological symptoms, a...
Study shows a third of COVID-19 survivors suffer mental health or neurological symptoms
Survivors of COVID-19 appear to be at increased risk of adverse mental health consequences....
Study finds possible link between COVID-19 infection and mental health
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry
The CDC director said the COVID-19 variant first found in the UK is now the most common variant...
COVID response briefing: UK variant most common strain