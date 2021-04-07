MSU MASS COVID-19 VACCINATION: What you need to know about signup, parking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department, Missouri State University and area partners invite Missourians to a COVID-19 vaccine mega event at Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State campus on April 8-9.

The goal is to vaccinate 10,000 individuals over the two-day event, which would be the largest single-site event to date in the State of Missouri.

The vaccine offered is the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Health Department encourages all individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect yourselves and your loved ones, even if you have already had COVID-19. This is especially important as variants of the virus continue to surge in some states. The sooner that individuals in our community get vaccinated and continue to follow guidance, the sooner we will be able to lift restrictions and return to a sense of normalcy.

Individuals interested in receiving vaccine during this event must first register through Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator program. You will receive an email from the MO DHSS Vaccine Navigator system to schedule an appointment. You must be 18+ and a resident of Missouri.

Individuals without internet access or who need assistance registering or scheduling an appointment can call the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at (417) 874-1211 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You may also visit Vaccine417.com for registration and other information.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Mega Event will take place at MSU’s Hammons Student Center. Parking is free and handicapped parking is available.

Courtesy: MSU/Springfield-Greene County Health Department (KY3)

Directions:

• From National Ave.: Enter MSU campus on Bear Blvd. by the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center (also called E. Monroe St.)• Hammons Student Center is on the right side (about half a mile from National Ave.)• Turn left on Holland St. to access parking options

Free Parking:

• MSU Lot 25• MSU Lot 20• Bear Park South

Check-in Entrance:

• Hammons Student Center (corner of Holland St. and Bear Blvd.)• East side of building (between Hammons Student Center and JQH Arena)

Free Public Transportation:

To support the community vaccination effort, City Utilities is providing free rides on Thursday and Friday. To get to Hammons Student Center for the COVID-19 Vaccine Mega Event, use:

Line 5 – Glenstone/National – Blue

or

Line 12 – National/Glenstone – Maroon

