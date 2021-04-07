MSU president: Fall semester will look more ‘normal’

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University President Clif Smart expects the upcoming fall semester will look more “normal” compared to recent semesters.

In a Clif’s Notes message released Tuesday, Smart says rising vaccinations and declining COVID-19 cases in the Springfield community could help the fall semester look more comparable to pre-pandemic times.

“Because of this improvement, students and others will be back on campus in the fall,” Smart said. “While I anticipate our online enrollment will remain robust, campus activities in and out of classrooms will largely return to the way they were before the pandemic.”

Smart says most staff members will return to campus, while there will be a new wellness incentive program for MSU employees.

