Advertisement

MSU president: Fall semester will look more ‘normal’

Missouri State University
Missouri State University(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State University President Clif Smart expects the upcoming fall semester will look more “normal” compared to recent semesters.

In a Clif’s Notes message released Tuesday, Smart says rising vaccinations and declining COVID-19 cases in the Springfield community could help the fall semester look more comparable to pre-pandemic times.

“Because of this improvement, students and others will be back on campus in the fall,” Smart said. “While I anticipate our online enrollment will remain robust, campus activities in and out of classrooms will largely return to the way they were before the pandemic.”

Smart says most staff members will return to campus, while there will be a new wellness incentive program for MSU employees.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery
The Ozarks knows it as the failed Indian Ridge Resort near Branson. Tik Tok users know it as a...
Spooky ghost town? Former Indian Ridge Resort construction near Branson, Mo. goes viral on Tik Tok
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in crash Saturday north of Springfield
Plaza Towers/Sunshine and Glenstone in Springfield, Mo.
PROGRESS REPORT: Historic buildings at 2 busy Springfield intersections will soon see major renovations
ELECTION DAY 101: What you need to know about Tuesday’s election

Latest News

Thieves stolen copper parts from the clinic’s three air conditioning units from the Springfield...
Thieves hit Springfield nonprofit helping animals, steal copper parts from AC units
Mengqi Ji Elledge.
Remains found in Columbia, Mo. park identified as woman missing since 2019
Missouri DHSS confirms new COVID-19 variant (B.1.351); first case in Jackson County
Missouri Senate passes opioid database bill