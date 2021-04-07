Police call attempted kidnapping in Ozark, Mo. as “misguided humor”
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police call an attempted kidnapping in Ozark as “misguided humor.”
The Ozark Police Department investigated an attempted kidnapping April 2 in the 1700 block of W. James River Road. Witnesses in the area say a light blue Dodge Durango SUV was involved in the incident. Witnesses say a girl was screaming “I have been kidnapped” out of the back window as it left the area.
Police identified the victim who confirmed it to be a false report. Police say it remains under investigation, despite the admission.
Police thanked those who took the incident serious.
