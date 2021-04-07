Select Specialty Hospital in Springfield adds 16 new beds due to health service increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

As COVID-19 cases drop in the area and hospital beds open up health care workers want to remind you there are still several patients recovering from the virus.

“Even though we’re easing our way back to normalcy COVID isn’t going away anytime soon,” said Chief Executive Officer Phillip Readinger with Select Specialty Hospital.

Readinger said that’s one of the main reasons why the hospital is opening a wing with 16 new beds.

“They’ll be dedicated to any of our patients,” said Readinger. “It will depend on their acute and what they need.”

Select is a critical illness recovery hospital. They recently opened half of the new beds giving them a total of 52 beds available. Covid-19 recovery patients fill up a half of those beds. The aging population is another reason for opening up more beds.

“The increase of other medical procedures, activities and life in general,” said Readinger. “The need for health care services is coming back to what it was to.”

CoxHealth and Mercy Hospital Springfield partner with Select Specialty to transfer their patients over who need long-term care. Chief Administrative Officer of Mercy Hospital Springfield Erik Frederick said it was especially needed in the heat of pandemic, so they could transfer patients to open up more beds.

“Overall not just COVID. We’re seeing more patients come through the hospital that need post-acute care. Whether it’s lifestyle changes or the aging population,”said Frederick.

Dr. Steven Trombold is Pulmonologist for both CoxHealth and Select Speciality, he said acute care is better for the recovery process.

“Some of these patients what we call long haulers have more in front of them. Off of the ventilator and move them forward have a recovery time,” said Tombold.

Select Specialty Care Hospital is hoping to open the other beds in the next year.

“The reality of it is while it maybe a small percentage of the population that will require this level of service it is vitally important that it is here and present in our community,” said Readinger.

