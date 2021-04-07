Springfield’s Fed Med reports inmate’s death related to COVID-19
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners reported another death of an inmate related to COVID-19.
Leonard Williams died on April 3. Testing diagnosed him with COVID-19 in late February. Doctors admitted him to a local hospital due to COVID-19-related pneumonia. Doctors thought he had recovered later in March, returning him back to the prison. He later became unresponsive and died.
Williams suffered from long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.
A federal judge in Missouri sentenced Williams to six years in prison for assault. He had been in custody in Springfield since 2019.
