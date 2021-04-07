Advertisement

Springfield’s Fed Med reports inmate’s death related to COVID-19

Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.
Federal Medical Center for Prisons/Springfield, Mo.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Medical Center for Federal Prisoners reported another death of an inmate related to COVID-19.

Leonard Williams died on April 3. Testing diagnosed him with COVID-19 in late February. Doctors admitted him to a local hospital due to COVID-19-related pneumonia. Doctors thought he had recovered later in March, returning him back to the prison. He later became unresponsive and died.

Williams suffered from long-term, pre-existing medical conditions.

A federal judge in Missouri sentenced Williams to six years in prison for assault. He had been in custody in Springfield since 2019.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Election Results: April 2021 municipal election
Strong storms possible this afternoon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Severe storm threat this afternoon
Authorities have responded to a serious crash Saturday afternoon on Missouri Route 13, just...
Missouri Highway Patrol identifies woman killed in crash Saturday north of Springfield
Eric Schmitt running for U.S. Senate
Missouri attorney general files lawsuit against 4 massage parlors, including 1 in Laclede County
Springfield City Council/Springfield, Mo.
Springfield city leaders approve next phase in COVID-19 recovery

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 450+ cases; Arkansas adds nearly 250 new cases
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez watches his ball after hitting a solo home run off Cleveland...
Ramírez homers twice, Bieber strikes out 12 in Indians’ win over Royals
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson enters a St. Louis senior center on Thursday, March 4 in St. Louis....
Missouri Senate votes to ban vaccine passports
First Alert Weather Day: Tornado Watch issued for northern Arkansas